WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Design Review x 2, another ferry-dock advisory group; Westside School info night, music, more



(Photo by Machel Spence)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here are highlights of what’s ahead today/tonight:

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL PROJECT: Last night, the Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry-terminal/dock replacement project met; today, the Executive Advisory Group – which includes elected officials – meets at 2 pm, also online, also open to public viewing. Go here to register to get the link (scroll down the page to find information on the EAG).

VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS: U10, U12, U13 & U14 players can try out for the West Seattle Reign (WSB sponsor) 5-7:30 pm tonight at Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee) – info’s in our calendar listing.

DESIGN REVIEW X 2: The Southwest Design Review Board has two online project reviews tonight – at 5 pm, the 8-story mixed-use building at 4406 36th SW – our preview (with design packet) is here; viewing/listening/commenting info for the meeting is here; our coverage of the first review last year is here. Then at 7 pm. the 8-story apartment project at 3010 SW Avalon Way gets its first review; our preview (with design packet) is here; viewing/listening/commenting info for the meeting is here.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: 6 pm online, prospective middle-school families (5th-8th grades) are invited to learn more about Westside School (WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has details and the email address for getting the link.

CHOIR CONCERT: The Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School choirs perform tonight, and you can watch via livestream starting at 7 pm – top link on this page.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: If you’re in White Center or other communities just south of the city limits, this is your community council, and it’s meeting online at 7 pm. The preview on our partner site White Center Now has agenda details and how to participate via video or phone.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Monthly night to get your groove on at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm.