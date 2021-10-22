DEVELOPMENT: New look at 2-building Triangle project as next design reviews approach

That’s a new rendering of the concept for 4406 36th SW and 4440 Fauntleroy Way SW, the properties that the Sweeney family is planning to redevelop on and near the site of their legacy business Alki Lumber. Family spokesperson Lynn Sweeney sent the rendering today, as architects Ankrom Moisan sent the city the full design “packet” for 4406 36th SW, which will go back to the Southwest Design Review Board on November 4th (as reported here previously) The building is proposed for 8 stories, 284 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail space, and 162 offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the packet:

You’ll also find it on the city website. ]Sweeney says regarding the 2-building plan, “Our design team has been hard at work responding to the Design Review Board guidance and collaborating with the city to develop an outstanding project for the West Seattle Triangle Neighborhood. The focus of this project is to create a unique and engaging streetscape experience for the community while providing housing for more than 500 new residents. The project is well positioned with proximity to the proposed Avalon light rail station. We are excited to go before the board on November 4th (East Block) and November 18th (West Block).” Both are 5 pm online meetings; viewing/listening/comment info for the November 4th meeting is here. The Sweeneys have said they’ll look for a new location for their lumberyard; Sweeney told us today there’s no update on that yet, nor do they have a target date for groundbreaking.