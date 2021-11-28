WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes

(Weather-ruffled crow, photographed by Robin Sinner)

For the final day of the 4-day holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE: Online bidding continues today, with themed gift packages available – and dream getaways too – all raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank in this virtual version of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle‘s annual fundraiser fair – go here to browse and bid.

KIWANIS ONLINE AUCTION: Help the service club continue its work with local kids by bidding on items including local gift cards. Browse and bid by going here.

CHURCHES: Most are both streaming and holding in-person services (one church, Alki UCC, is resuming those starting today). Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Today’s fresh offerings will include Christmas trees!. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

TOYS FOR TOTS: During the market, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth (west side, near the north end). … Also collecting for Toys For Tots: C&P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 7 am-7 pm.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET AND HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: Final day for native artists and crafters selling their creations at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW), 10 am-5 pm. Note that you’re likely to park in the SPU lot across West Marginal Way; crossing guards will assist you in getting to the Longhouse. (Here’s our Day 1 coverage.)

OUTDOOR ART MARKET: Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting a family-friendly outdoor pop-up outdoor art market, noon-5 pm – Art Under $100, Art Sale 20%-60% Off, Crafts, Gifts, Prints, Cards, Jewelry. Complimentary hot cider and cookies. Ornament decorating.

UKULELES: Live music at KeyBank Plaza in The Junction at 1 pm in support of the mentioned-above Kiwanis Toys for Tots Drive! (California/Alaska)

HOLIDAY DOG PARADE: Delight residents of The Kenney by bringing your dog to participate in the parade! Meet at Fauntleroy and Othello by 1:30 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Today is the first matinee performance of the world-premiere two-person musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm, get tickets here.

HANUKKAH BEGINS: At sundown, the first of eight nights of Hanukkah begins.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event for listing in our calendar and previews? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!