WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: See the debut video from THEM

November 9, 2021 8:06 pm
Meet THEM – what you see above is the band’s video debut. Member Ellie emailed us to say, “We are a West Seattle teen girl band (ages 16-19) that formed at Mode Music Studios called THEM! We just released our first music video to our debut single ‘BAD 4 U’.” She and bandmates Hudson, Maia, and Thompson asked us to share it with you. You can also stream the song via a variety of channels that are all linked here. You can also see THEM onstage at a big gig downtown next month – they’re playing the Paramount on December 12th as part of the 30th anniversary screening of “Nirvana: Live at the Paramount” – tickets are on sale online. Find out more about THEM on their website.

  • Kate November 9, 2021 (8:13 pm)
    FANtastic! Nice job, ladies.

  • Rock On November 9, 2021 (8:50 pm)
    Absolutely, nice job, you ladies are off to a great start.

