THANKSGIVING: West Seattle order deadlines are approaching

As we work on this year’s West Seattle Holiday Guide, with one week to go until Thanksgiving, we’re compiling information on holiday food orders. If you haven’t finalized your feast, this may be of use:

For West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) holiday meals and items, Monday (November 22nd) is the ordering deadline, and you can pick up all the way until 3 pm Thanksgiving Day (the store is open 5 am-6 pm on the holiday). Info is here … For PCC Community Markets‘ turkeys and other holiday meats, Sunday (November 21st) is the deadline – info is here … For Whole Foods Market, order by Tuesday (November 23rd); info is here … For Metropolitan Market, order by Monday – info is here … Pecos Pit (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) is taking orders for Thanksgiving feasts or a la carte through Saturday (November 20th) … Husky Deli is offering Thanksgiving meals – order by Monday … Lady Jaye has smoked half-turkeys and Thanksgiving meals but is almost sold out – check here.

Looking for Thanksgiving pies? A La Mode Pies is already sold out for Thanksgiving week but Bakery Nouveau is taking orders through Saturday (go here) … Flying Apron is taking orders through 5 pm Saturday … Caffe Ladro is also offering pie pre-orders through Saturday.

Anything to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!