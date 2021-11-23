HOLIDAY HELP: Reminder, two free dinners offered on Thanksgiving Day

With the holiday almost here, we want to remind you one more time about free community dinner opportunities on Thanksgiving Day:

HALL AT FAUNTLEROY, TAKEAWAY BY RSVP: 11 am-2 pm, The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) is offering free takeaway holiday meals, but please RSVP ASAP. Some limited delivery is available too. Details and contact info are in our original preview.

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES, SIT-DOWN DINNER: 2-5 pm Thursday, the West Seattle Eagles are serving up their traditional free sit-down community dinner. No reservations needed; all ages welcome. Just show up at 4426 California SW.

P.S. On Thanksgiving Eve, The Junction Church is serving a free community lunch at noon, at 4157 California SW.