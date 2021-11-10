THANKSGIVING: The Hall at Fauntleroy offering free to-go dinners – RSVP now!

For a second year, no sit-down free Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy – but this year, the venue is offering free dinners for pickup or delivery. Here’s the announcement:

There will be a free Thanksgiving Meal pick up at the Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th from 11 AM to 2 PM. While we are not able to host in our traditional sit-down style this year, we are offering pre-packaged dinners “to go” for walk-up or curbside delivery.

We are requesting that guests make a reservation to regulate the flow of people coming to pick up meals. They can call us at 206-932-1059 or email info@dsquaredcompany.com. They should leave their name, number of meals requested, time that they will be stopping by, and if they will be walking up or if they would prefer curbside delivery.

We will be making a limited number of deliveries in West Seattle and White Center for those who are unable to get to the Hall. Those people should call us at 206-932-1059. If they do not reach us during business hours, they should leave their name and number and we will return the call to get their details. They can also email us at info@dsquaredcompany.com

We will also have hot beverages and new socks and blankets to hand out.

At this time, we have all the volunteers that we need. We are not accepting dessert donations this year, nor clothing donations. We will accept new socks and blankets, which can be dropped off at the Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving morning between 9:30 and noon.

The Hall at Fauntleroy is located at 9131 California Ave SW in the old Fauntleroy School Building, across the street from the Fauntleroy YMCA and The Fauntleroy Church United Church of Christ. Please contact us with any questions.