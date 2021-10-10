WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Boom and brrrr

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for this morning’s photo of clouds and the Cascades. This afternoon, dark clouds are gathering to the southwest, and if you were outside or had a window open this past half-hour, you probably heard thunder rumbling out that way. The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are possible through this evening – but what’s even more notable in the forecast is that the daytime highs for Monday and Tuesday might not get out of the 40s (“normal” high would be low 60s). Tuesday morning, the NWS warns, we might even see “areas of frost.”