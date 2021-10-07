WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Music, politics, more…

(Photo sent by Al)

Here’s our list for today/tonight:

OPEN JAM THURSDAYS: 6 pm at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster) – come play!

POETRY READING: Award-winning poet and West Seattle native Teresa K. Miller is launching a new book with an online reading at 6 pm – details are in our preview.

CITY ATTORNEY CANDIDATE FORUM: The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County is presenting a forum tonight at 6 pm, online, with Seattle City Attorney candidates Ann Davison and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy. Register here for the viewing link.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: 6:30-10 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), drop in and play!

COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATE FORUM: The North Highline Unincorporated Area Council is presenting incumbent Dow Constantine and State Sen. Joe Nguyen at 7 pm, online. Viewing/call-in info is here.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Funk, soul, Afrobeat at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm.

Something we’re missing for today/tonight? Text our hotline – 206-293-6302 – thank you!