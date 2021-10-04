WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 notes

(Friday’s sunset cloudscape, photographed by Kanit Cottrell)

Here’s what’s ahead for today/tonight:

SHOE DRIVE: Here’s our weekly reminder that the Lafayette Elementary PTA “has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money for the PTA and repurpose shoes by sending them to developing countries around the world.” You can drop off “gently used” shoes at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) through mid-November; the store is open 10 am-6 pm today..

CITY COUNCIL: Today’s 2 pm agenda (which explains how to comment/watch) includes final votes on renaming “single-family” areas to “neighborhood residential” areas, as well as rental regulations and a resolution supporting decriminalization of entheogens.

OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: One local home match tonight – Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) hosts Rainier Beach in volleyball, with the varsity team playing at 7 pm.

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: Rev. Ron Marshall‘s next series starts tonight, 7 pm, online – details in our calendar listing.

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with prizes.

Anything we’re missing today/tonight? Text our hotline at 206-293-6302 – otherwise, email upcoming event info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!