SURVEY: Seattle City Light has questions for you

October 14, 2021 10:30 am
Seattle City Light wants to know what you think of its service, among other things. So they’re running an online survey. The announcement says, “If you have opinions about power outages, your utility bill, different types of renewable energy, and more, this is your opportunity to provide your input.” We went through it – didn’t see any specific questions about outages, but there are a few open-ended places to offer your thoughts. If you have a few minutes to spare, you’ll find the survey link here.

