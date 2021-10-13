BIZNOTE: See’s Candies coming to West Seattle

West Seattle has many options for sweet treats – amazing bakeries, ice cream, candymakers – but no candy-only retail store. That is about to change. The sign is up for See’s Candies on the east side of inner Jefferson Square, between the future optical clinic and the current U-Frame-It. We saw See’s listed on the center’s site map at one point last month and sent the company an inquiry; we never heard back, and the notation vanished, so we thought maybe it was something that fell through, as happens on occasion. But now a sign’s up, so we’ve renewed our inquiry with the century-old company in hopes of getting a target date for opening.