7 things to know on your West Seattle Monday

(Weekend photo by Carolyn Newman)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and coverage archives, five notes for today/tonight:

VACCINE VERIFICATION BEGINS: Today’s the start date for King County’s new policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination verification (or a negative test) at many venues including restaurants and bars (for indoor dining) and fitness facilities – all detailed here.

ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Today’s your last day to register online for voting in the general election; after today, you can register in person up until next Tuesday.

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: Sites to see, with photos/locations sent by your West Seattle neighbors, are on our West Seattle Halloween Guide page.

OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

TRIVIA AT BEST OF HANDS: Weekly trivia at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster), 7 pm, hosted by Melanie from Trivia o Muerte – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA AT THE GOOD SOCIETY: Weekly trivia at The Good Society Public House (California/Lander) at 7 pm with Jesse from Trivia o Muerte – more info in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA AT THE SKYLARK: 7:30 pm with Quizfix, weekly trivia at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Are we missing something happening today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!