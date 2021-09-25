WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to fall’s first weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: 8 am-4 pm, work will be under way at the Duwamish Longhouse signal site on West Marginal Way. Also, northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton.

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Second-to-last day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info can be found here.

YARD SALES: See what’s listed for today in this section of the WSB Community Forums.

CROSS-COUNTRY MEET AT LINCOLN PARK: The West Seattle Road Runners are hosting a meet at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) 10 am-3 pm, with more than 400 runners expected. The organization tells WSB, “We’d like to let the community know that parking may be very limited at the park during the race, but everyone is welcome to come down and cheer on the West Seattle team! Runners from age 5-14 will compete in the first local XC race since 2019.”

FROM STEWARDSHIP TO KINSHIP: 10 am interfaith service at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) – livestreamed too. Details here.

CLEANUP VOLUNTEERS: Scott Dolfay, whose story we told here, is still finishing cleaning up his former rental house in Arbor Heights. “One more day’s effort should do it. For those that can, we request one more volunteer effort at 3936 SW 97th St, 10:00 am (today). The 30-cubic-yard dumpster was removed and an empty 15-cubic-yard one is in its place.”

WEST SIDE ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR: 9 studios, more than 30 artists! Visit between 10 am and 5 pm today and/or 11 am and 4 pm tomorrow. List and map are in our calendar listing.

ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-4 pm in the driveway at 2009 SW Dakota. Herbert says, “Our driveway rock and gem show is lots of fun.”

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am Saturdays – details in our calendar listing.

CHEER FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER-FIGHTERS: 11 am-3 pm at lower Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), you’re invited to cheer players at the On Blast! dodgeball tournament raising money to fight childhood cancer. Music, food, fun. (You can also donate here.)

WAGYU SMASH BURGERS: Lady Jaye‘s monthly 11 am-1 pm (or as long as they last) sale of takeout Wagyu Beef burgers. (4523 California SW)

REMEMBERING JERRY BROCKEY: The celebration of life for Mr. Brockey is at his namesake center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW), 2 pm.

OKTOBERFEST: 2 pm-6 pm with beer and brats at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way).

OPEN MIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School hosts Kent Meridian HS, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WEST END GIRLS: 8 pm at The Skylark (2803 Delridge Way SW). Note: Vaccination proof required.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8:30 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor), it’s Dolly Madison and The DJ.

Something today/tonight we’re missing? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!