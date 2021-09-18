WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two vandalism reports

Two reader reports of vandalism in West Seattle Crime Watch:
RACIST VANDALISM: Gordon reported extensive tagging at the Southwest Youth and Family Services building just east of Delridge Playfield. He has reported it but he also painted out part of it himself – what he describes as racist graffiti targeting Black people, painted on the west side of the building.
CAR VANDALISM: A texter sent the photo and report, wondering if this has happened to anyone else:
My cousin is visiting from Minnesota to take care of his dad, who’s in the hospital, and got his car vandalized overnight in the Fauntleroy neighborhood (on 41st). He’s now looking at 5 new windows, we’ve had zero luck with any attempt at removal. We think it’s a glass etching compound. We tried everything from soap and water and razor blades to acetone and methyl ethyl ketone. Nothing touches it.
