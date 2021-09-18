WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two vandalism reports

Two reader reports of vandalism in West Seattle Crime Watch:

RACIST VANDALISM: Gordon reported extensive tagging at the Southwest Youth and Family Services building just east of Delridge Playfield. He has reported it but he also painted out part of it himself – what he describes as racist graffiti targeting Black people, painted on the west side of the building.

CAR VANDALISM: A texter sent the photo and report, wondering if this has happened to anyone else: