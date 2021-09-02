WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: See SDOT’s new recap video

(WSB photo from August tour atop the West Seattle Bridge)

Last time the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force met (WSB coverage here), and in other meetings, there’s been recurring discussion about ways SDOT could communicate what’s been going on in the past year and a half since the bridge closed. One suggestion was a video recap. SDOT produced one and has just made it public.

There’s no new information in the 5-minute video, but that wasn’t the point – SDOT says the video is meant to help people:

*Learn more about the West Seattle Bridge closure

*See how SDOT is responding in partnership with community members

*Learn what you can do to help reduce congestion and impacts on your neighbors

It’s viewable with subtitles in English, Spanish, Somali, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Khmer, Oromo, and Vietnamese. Speaking of which, SDOT’s announcement about the video also notes: