TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning! Rain, and lots of it, dominates the forecast.

ROAD WORK – INCLUDING THE WEEKEND

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closed between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Major work’s done – we’ll get next week’s preview later today.

West Marginal this weekend – Two advisories from SDOT:

This weekend, we’ll have signal crews working on the new signal at the Duwamish Longhouse as part of the West Marginal Way SW Improvements project. We’ll begin work as soon as 5 AM and finish as early as 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to this work, we’ll be working on half of the driveway to Herring’s House Park and the Seattle Public Utilities south entrance that is located on the east side of West Marginal Way. We’ll have people assisting drivers around any partial short-term staging in the driveway, as needed. This work is anticipated to have minor traffic impacts however you may see traffic slowdowns and lane reductions in the area. When you see people working, please drive slowly, obey signs, and use caution in work zones. We will also be working adjacent to the Duwamish trail multi-use path along WMW and will assist pedestrians and bicyclists around any partial short term blockage of the multi-use path, as needed. ALSO On Saturday, we will return to West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way from 6 AM to 10 AM to work on signs and pavement markings in the area. On Sunday, we’ll also be at the intersection to finish installing the vehicle detection signals on the north and west legs of the intersection. Work on Sunday is anticipated to start as early as 3 AM and finish as soon as 1 PM. Please use caution while traveling in the area.

ONE MORE WEEKEND ALERT:

Orca Half – This half-marathon will bring runners to the sidewalks and paths from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni Boat Ramp both Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 am-1 pm. Organizers say they’re not closing any roads or lanes.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

542nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.