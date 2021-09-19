Remembering Ragna E. Gardanar, 1944-2021

Family and friends are remembering “Snookie” Gardanar and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Ragna “Snookie” Eleanor Gardanar passed away on September 3rd, 2021, at the age of 77.

She was born on May 24th, 1944, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle. She was the youngest of 2 kids. She is survived by her 3 kids Duane, Greg, and Karie; grandkids Kelsie, Bradley, Ava, Owen, and Benjamin; and great-grandchild Marcus.

Snookie went to school in West Seattle; Highland Park Elementary, Denny Junior High, Sealth High School, and South Seattle CC. Mom lived most of her life in West Seattle, then moved to Kent. She retired from Allied Solutions and DSHS as a clerical specialist. Mom’s favorite job was working for Bogle & Gates Law Firm in Seattle.

Mom loved music, spending time with family, watching Seahawk games, going to the ocean, walking on the beach and hanging out on the balcony feeding seagulls she always named Jonathon. Mom loved dogs, especially “Lady” and most all other poodles. She loved Bingo, Solitaire, and Rummy. Mom checked off a bucket-list item when she traveled to Memphis to visit Elvis Presley’s memorial – she loved that trip.

Snookie was a loving Mother and Grandmother to her children and grandchild, who will miss her dearly. “WE LOVE YOU, MOM & MAMA!!!”