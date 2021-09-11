PRIZES! VFW Post 2713’s annual student essay contests are on

Write essays, win prizes! West Seattle’s VFW Post 2713 invites students to enter – here’s the announcement:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2713 in West Seattle announces this year’s VFW essay contests:

Voice of Democracy: Students in grades 9-12 must write and record an essay on “America: Where do we go from here?” The state first-place winner receives a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to be the first-place national winner receive a $30,000 college scholarship. Local Post 2713 awards: $350 – 1st place; $275 – 2nd place; $200 – 3rd place.

Patriot’s Pen is for grades 6-8. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The essay theme is: “How Can I Be A Good American?” Local Post 2713 awards: $150 – 1st place; $100 – 2nd place; $75 – 3rd place. Bonus 1st place: 8th grade-$100; 7th grade $75; 6th grade-$50.

Both programs are approved by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Also: A VFW Washington State Department competition for students in Grades 3-5. The theme is: “Why do I stand for my Country’s flag?” Local Post 2713 awards: $100 – 1st place; $75 – 2nd place; $50 – 3rd place. Bonus 1st place: 5th grade-$75; 4th grade-$50; 3rd grade-$25.

This program is completely voluntary; a student (including home schooled) does not have to go through their school to participate.

Interested students and teachers should contact Bill Dwyer, wcajmg@gmail.com, telephone (206) 419-3998 after 5 pm, or Ben Skwiercz, bens@halcyon.com, telephone (425) 941-4651.

Local Post winners compete at the District level in December, and District winners advance to the state.

All entries must be in or postmarked to VFW Post 2713 by Oct. 31, 2021 at 3601 SW Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98126.

Note that you can get entry forms and rules by following the links above, or find information/links for all three categories here.

Congratulations to last year’s VFW Post 2713 winners who hailed from Chief Sealth High School, Holy Rosary School, Madison Middle School, Kennedy Catholic High School, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Summit Atlas.