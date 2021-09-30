HALLOWEEN: No Admiral District business trick-or-treating again this year

Just in from The Admiral District’s businesses:

(Graphic sent last year, applicable again this year)

Admiral District businesses regret to announce that the annual trick-or-treating event will once again be cancelled for 2021. With the rise of the delta variant, the decision has been made to err on the side of caution. Our businesses are concerned that many children are unvaccinated and the activity of going door-to-door for treats would pose an unreasonable risk to the health of our community. Currently the vaccine is only available to children 12+. We look forward to hosting the event again in 2022.