COUNTDOWN: Here’s who’s in for Taste of West Seattle next week!

We’re now less than a week away from the Taste of West Seattle, which again this year is happening as a weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work in fighting hunger and preventing homelessness. Here’s the list, so far, of local food/drink businesses planning to be part of it:

Bakery Nouveau

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Box Bar

Coastline Burgers

Copper Coin

Harry’s Beach House

Itto’s Tapas

Lady Jaye

Locust Cider

No Name Diner Alki

Nos Nos Coffee House

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Pot Pie Factory, Inc.

Talarico’s Pizzeria

The Bridge

The Good Society Brewery & Public House

The Westy

West 5

West Seattle Cellars

West Seattle Grounds

During the Taste of West Seattle week – Monday, September 20th through Sunday, September 26th – participating establishments will either “donate a percent of sales from a special ‘Taste Menu’ created by the restaurant, or a percentage of sales.” More venue-by-venue info as we get closer! Also, the WSFB notes:

● Stamp card: All participating restaurants will be listed on a restaurant “passport”. The more stamps/ signatures someone gets on their card by ordering from participating restaurants, the more times they are entered into the drawing. Each stamp = 1 drawing entry. We will select 3 winners for a $100 gift card to a West Seattle Restaurant. Customers will need to mail/drop off their passport to the WSFB by October 1st to be entered into the drawing. Pick up your “Taste Passport” at a participating restaurant, at the West Seattle Food Bank, or email your address to breanna.bushaw@westseattlefoodbank.org to have one mailed to you.

Again, this all starts next Monday. (WSB is a Taste of West Seattle community co-sponsor.)