6 for your West Seattle Thursday!

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Just confirmed that wading pools and sprayparks will be open today, so that means Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am to 8 pm and Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm. Colman Pool, also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm.

PICKUP ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Join the Thursday night West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee pickup games, 6 pm, Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games invites you in to play, 6:30 pm-10 pm on Thursdays. (3727 California SW)

LUMENAWESOME: Last chance to see this walk-through art display/experience, 7-10 pm, as explained here and covered here. All welcome. Free. (3426 59th SW)

BINGO NIGHT: Play bingo at Admral Pub (2306 California SW), 7 pm.

LIVE MUSIC: First Thursday means Battlestar Kalakala at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), featuring members of West Seattle Soul, doors at 8, music at 9, $10 cover, 21+.

