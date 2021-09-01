HAPPENING NOW: LumenAwesome art experience

Until 10 pm, James Stipes is hosting the first of two nights of LumenAwesome at his Alki home, as previewed here earlier this week. It”s part of Art Compass Northwest, a consortium of artists marking what would usually be the “Burning Man” week by bringing art experiences to their neighborhoods.

Among the participating artists, Ron Smith of OctoEyes:

LumenAwesome is open to all ages, masked, no admission charge. The address is in our calendar listing. Note that much of this incorporates flame/light, as the name LumenAwesome suggests, so it’s likely to look even more impressive than it did during our daylight visit in the early going!