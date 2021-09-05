5 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sunflowers, some of the last summer flowers standing – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s planned for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SHOW OFF YOUR ART: Today’s the first of three days that you can drop off art for the Southwest Artist Showcase at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm.

BUSINESS NETWORKING: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly After Hours event, hosted by multiple businesses, is 5:30-7:30 pm at The Bridge (6301 California SW).

CANDIDATES ON HOMELESSNESS: The Seattle Times is presenting more online candidate forums focused on homelessness tonight, starting at 5:30, including candidates for Seattle City Council and City Attorney – register here for the viewing link.

OPEN JAM THURSDAY: 6 pm at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th SW/SW Webster).

SMOKEY T AND THE LARKS: Live music at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm, also featuring Mountain Holler and Active Measure. No cover, all ages.