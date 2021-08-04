West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

79℉

You asked, so we asked: Here’s why Junction Plaza Park kinetic sculpture is partly covered

August 4, 2021 1:00 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | WS culture/arts

Thanks for the tip! The Junction Plaza Park kinetic sculpture’s new wood framing has caught some attention. We asked Lora Radford at the West Seattle Junction Association. She says it’s related to the ongoing renovations at Alaska House, the apartment building whose south-facing wall it abuts – painting and other work is planned for the building, so this was done to protect the sculpture. In case you’re new – the sculpture, by local artist Troy Pillow, was installed and dedicated in 2016.

Share This

No Replies to "You asked, so we asked: Here's why Junction Plaza Park kinetic sculpture is partly covered"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.