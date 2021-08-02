What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Monday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

What’s ahead on this first weekday of August:

CITY COUNCIL: Weekly meetings today at 9:30 am (briefing, agenda here) and 2 pm (agenda here), both viewable via Seattle Channel.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) wading pool, and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm) are open.

COMMUNITY SUP NIGHT: Monday night standup-paddleboarding discounts at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW), 6 pm – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) with Quizfix – prizes!

