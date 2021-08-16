West Seattleite wins contest, launches comedy podcast Tossed Popcorn

Tomorrow brings the secone episode of Tossed Popcorn, a weekly podcast co-hosted by West Seattleite Siena Jeakle. She describes it as “a comedy podcast about classic movies.” And it’s in a bright spotlight, since Jeakle and co-host Lianna Holston won the iHeart Radio network’s “Next Great Podcast” contest (under the working title Frankly, My Dear). Tossed Popcorn launched last week by taking aim at “The Godfather,” and the goal is to take on another movie every week from the American Film Institute’s “100 Greatest American Movies of All Time.” You can listen here – and Jeakle says you also can find it on the “iHeartRadio app, Spotify, and all other online podcast streaming services.”
