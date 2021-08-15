NEXT WEEKEND: Delridge Grocery Co-op teaches you how to can

(Photo courtesy Delridge Grocery Co-op)

Whether you’re a grower or a shopper – or both – you know we’re at that point in the summer that you might call Peak Produce. Perfect time to learn how to can. The Delridge Grocery Co-op is offering an online class next weekend. Here’s the announcement:

Get ready for preserving the tastes of summer to use during the gray Seattle winter with an online Fall Canning Class hosted by the Delridge Grocery Co-op on August 21 at 5 pm (next Saturday). The class covers water-bath canning techniques that are applicable to preserving other fruit into jams and jellies, most tomatoes, pickles, chutneys, and more.

If canning fruit jams, tomatoes, or pickles has always seemed daunting, this introductory class is just for you. Kerri Cacciata (DGC Board Treasurer, Tilth Alliance Market Programs Director, and all-around canning badass) will guide you through the basics of water bath canning with this 1.5-hour class. You’ll get a start-to-finish processing demo, recipes and tips, and time for questions.

Kerri’s demonstration will focus on making peach jam, using a 10-pound box of “freestone” peach seconds from Collins Family Orchards in Selah. These peach seconds come slightly bruised or very ripe, and they’re ideal for processing into jam, sauce, beverages, baked goods, or freezing for smoothies. If peaches aren’t your jam, the DGC is also offering 10 pounds of stewing tomatoes and 10 pounds of green beans from Wright Brothers Farm in Ferndale.

The online zoom class costs $20 and takes place at 5 pm that afternoon (8/21). The class is available for everyone, but DGC owner-members will receive a 50% discount. The 10-pound boxes of peaches, tomatoes, and green beans are priced at $24.99 and can be picked up at the DGC (5444 Delridge Way SW) on Saturday morning (8/21).