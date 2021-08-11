WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business owner’s alert for others

Just out of the WSB inbox:

This is Kayla, owner of Opal Nail Studio (formerly Juniper) in the Junction. Just wanted to contact someone who could get the word out that there is an individual on foot who has walked into our business twice in the last hour and stolen merchandise and tried to run out the door.

One of our team members went after him and they got into a physical altercation and he tried to do it a second time shortly after.

I’m reaching out to you to help let our small-business neighbors know that this man isn’t exactly in his right mind and may try this at other businesses.

The person in question is about 5’7″, Caucasian, male, medium build, Jeans, and a T-shirt. Seems under the influence of drugs.