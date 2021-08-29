VIDEO: Overcoming obstacles on the run, @ Loop the ‘Lupe 2021

Slogging through the mud was just one of the challenges for participants in Seattle’s only 5K obstacle course, part of Loop the ‘Lupe, four fun fundraising events in one, today at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. There was also some jumping to be done:

And climbing:

Things got a little tangled too:

Participants started in waves:

See the results here. Something else unique to Loop the ‘Lupe, coordinated again this year by race director Brian Callanan – a Senior Saunter walk; here’s how today’s began:

Loop the ‘Lupe also featured a 5K Fun Run and a Kids’ Dash (though as shown in our course-start video above, plenty of kids participated in the obstacle course). Whether you were running, walking, or obstacle-dodging, there was music, from the West Seattle School of Rock:

The Kennedy Catholic High School Band made an appearance too:

WSB was a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe, as were a long list of local businesses and organizations, including some of our sponsors – Verity Credit Union, which was handing out “boogie bots”:

And Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s new West Seattle location, led by Mark and Laura Bouma:

Sponsors and participants were all helping raise money for the social work done by Our Lady of Guadalupe.