SMOKE UPDATE: Cleaner air tonight

(Photo tweeted by Aaron)

Though tonight brought another pink-globe sunset, if you observed closely, you could see the smoke wasn’t as dense as last night – the sun was visible all the way until it “touched” the Olympics.

(Texted photo)

The air quality is better now, because the remaining smoke is “aloft” rather than down at ground level, according to the National Weather Service. So will tomorrow’s sunrise still be pink too?

(Saturday sunrise photo by Marc Milrod)

The NWS says, “Elevated smoke will continue across the area tonight, then decrease from the west on Sunday.”