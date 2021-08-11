ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:09 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast is the prelude to the heat wave – mid-80s expected (yesterday’s high was 85).

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Closed northbound between Roxbury and Barton. See project details here

Delridge project – Here’s where crews are working this week.

SW Andover pedestrian/bicycle overpass – Readers report this had “closed” signs on Tuesday. We’re waiting for a response from SDOT re: what’s going on.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge and 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

