ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

6:08 AM: Good morning, Today we’re expecting more hazy sunshine, and a high in the 80s, with rain expected by late Thursday night.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Two closures in South Delridge – the southbound closure of Delridge Way SW between Thistle and Trenton continues, and northbound Delridge closes “as soon as (today)” between Cambridge and Henderson; details here.

26th SW – Major work is starting this week on NB 26th SW between Roxbury and Barton – details here.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge and 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, all is normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

498th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.