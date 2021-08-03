ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

6:08 AM: Good morning, Today we’re expecting more hazy sunshine, and a high in the 80s, with rain expected by late Thursday night.
ROAD WORK
Delridge project – Two closures in South Delridge – the southbound closure of Delridge Way SW between Thistle and Trenton continues, and northbound Delridge closes “as soon as (today)” between Cambridge and Henderson; details here.
26th SW – Major work is starting this week on NB 26th SW between Roxbury and Barton – details here.
TRANSIT
Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge and 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.
For ferries and water taxis, all is normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
498th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
