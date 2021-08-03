Library lockers launching soon at High Point branch

Thanks to Thomas for the photo! The High Point branch of the Seattle Public Library is one of two SPL locations about to offer 24/7 lockers (Rainier Beach is the other). SPL says the lockers are still in “testing” mode, so they haven’t been announced yet. Once they officially open (awaiting word of the date), you’ll be able to choose them as a pickup option for your “hold” item(s), and you’ll be notified when the item(s) are available for pickup. Once that happens, you’ll have 72 hours to make your pickup.