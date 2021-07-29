ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:05 AM: Good morning, Could get into the mid-80s again today – Wednesday’s high was 88.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – In addition to ongoing southbound Delridge Way closure from Thistle to Trenton, get ready for the full Delridge closure starting Friday morning, between Henderson and Cambridge, continuing through Sunday (August 1st). Here’s the detour map:

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, all should be normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

493rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.