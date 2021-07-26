ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast – more sunshine and an 80-ish high.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Sometime today, SDOT says, southbound Delridge between Holden and Trenton will reopen – as will Thistle and Henderson east of Delridge – and then the contractor will close southbound Delridge between Trenton and Henderson, as well as closing Trenton east of Delridge.

SW Genesee – Genesee is scheduled to continue as one lane, alternating, between 26th and 30th, because of vehicles working on the nearby “pond.” The announcement said this should wrap up early this week (we’ll check on it later today).

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge reroutes. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries, be aware of possible impacts from the M/V Cathlamet trouble on Saturday, though as of very early this morning, it appeared three boats were on the run (Issaquah, Kittitas, Sealth). Watch and @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

490th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.