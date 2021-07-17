Next step in Duwamish Tribe’s fight for recognition: Clothing collaboration

Announced at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse this afternoon before a crowd of 100+ who came for the Jingle Dress Project‘s visit (separate story on that later) – the tribe’s ongoing fight for federal recognition will include a clothing collaboration. They’re teaming up with Native-owned First Citizen Co., which showed off a few examples of the streetwear they’ll be making for the tribe to sell:

First Citizen is based in Seattle, founded by Burdette Birdinground and Devin Gros Ventre of the Crow Tribe. Duwamish Longhouse director Jolene Haas told those in attendance to watch for the formal announcement of the collaboration soon. (They already have an online store where you can buy tribe-supporting merch.)