Memorial service next month for Doris I. Prescott, 1927-2021

Family and friends will gather in August to remember Doris I. Prescott. Here’s what they are sharing with her community:

Doris Irene Prescott died peacefully at her West Seattle home on July 17th at the age of 93.

Doris was born in Seattle on July 29, 1927. In grade school she was a Girl Scout and later at Garfield High School, sang in the choir, participated in the school operetta, and played the piano in the orchestra. She was also on the Honor Roll. After graduation, Doris started working; among her employers were the Port of Embarkation, Prudential Insurance, and Sears at Christmas time. Doris also worked as a camera girl at the Silver Swan.

Doris, at age 16, met Chuck when he lived in Madison Park in Seattle. On their first date they went by ferry from Seattle to Kirkland to go bowling. They corresponded during World War II by “V Mail,” where the letter was photographed, and 3 pages were condensed into 1.

Doris and Chuck (1925–2019) were married in 1947 at University Lutheran Church.

Larry was born in 1948 and Doris quit working at that time. Linda was born in 1958. Doris was active in Camp Fire Girls for Linda and was a Cub Scouts Den Mother for Larry. In 1974 Doris started working at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle as the office administrator. She retired in 1988.

In 1954, Doris and Chuck found a house on Genesee Hill in West Seattle that would become their lifelong residence. Their second child, Linda (1958–2010), was born there.

Both Doris and Chuck participated in various service projects through their church and worked with the Golden Fellowship, where a monthly lunch was provided for seniors.

Doris is survived by her son Larry Prescott and her grandchildren Ryan Prescott, Jennifer Prescott, Larissa Williams, and Zach Foster.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 14th, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in West Seattle, with a reception to follow at the church. Pastor Ron Marshall will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Lutheran Church of West Seattle at 4105 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116. Also, condolences can be sent to emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Doris-Prescott

