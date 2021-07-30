BIZNOTE: Lake Washington Physical Therapy celebrates West Seattle expansion

It was a beautiful Thursday evening for one of West Seattle’s newest businesses to celebrate with an open house. Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor) hosted visitors both in its 1309 Harbor Avenue SW clinic and on the building’s rooftop deck – that’s where we photographed clinic owners Mark Bouma & Laura Bouma (center) with (left-right) LWPT founders Sara Wobker & Ben Wobker and LWPT’s Houghton clinic owners Matt Sato & Kelli Sato. LWPT’s state-of-the-art West Seattle clinic is the first business in the newly constructed Denali building across from the Don Armeni Boat Ramp park.