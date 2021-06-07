WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: More venues to explore Thursday night

Three nights until the next West Seattle Art Walk, which happens on second Thursdays every month, all year long. Art Walk organizers say more venues are hosting in-person artist receptions this time, so you have more places to explore. Those include Zelda Zonk in Admiral and Flying Apron in The Junction, both of which spotlighted “during business hours” displays during the pandemic but are now returning to welcoming visitors during Art Walk hours. Plus, Art Walk coordinator Reeve Washburn says, “We have an Art Walk ‘first’: Warren Pope, local 3-D artist, is doing an artist open house in the Fauntleroy neighborhood.” Along with visiting venues showing art, you can also stop by restaurants and bars supporting the Art Walk with food and drink specials – they’re listed in Thursday’s official preview , too! The Art Walk officially starts at 5 pm Thursday but as you’ll see in the preview, some events start earlier, some later. Wide variety of art, too – from painting to photography to quilting.

(WSB is a West Seattle Art Walk community co-sponsor.)