WEDNESDAY: Neighborhood planning, Fauntleroy ferry terminal @ District 1 Community Network

First Wednesdays of each month are when the District 1 Community Network meets. Two spotlight topics are on the agenda for the West Seattle/South Park community coalition tomorrow: The city’s upcoming neighborhood-planning process for Westwood-Highland Park, and the Fauntleroy ferry-terminal replacement project. The meeting’s online, starting at 7 pm Wednesday, all welcome; here’s the videoconferencing link, meeting ID 850 4211 4712, passcode 165919.

P.S. Here’s our coverage of last month’s D1CN meeting.