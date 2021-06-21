SUMMER: Get moving! Outdoor and online Lifelong Recreation options from Seattle Parks

So maybe you’re not ready to take it (all) outside. Or maybe days like today (89 degrees at Sea-Tac tied the record) remind you it can get hot at times. Seattle Parks Lifelong Recreation – geared toward people 50+ – is offering online AND outdoor classes this summer, with registration happening now. First, outdoors:

Yoga in the Park (Delridge) Stretch and move with awareness, correct alignment and focus on breath to increase strength and stamina, improve flexibility, and develop better balance, posture, poise and peace of mind. Class meets at the front entrance of Delridge Community Center. Bring a yoga mat and large towel for padding in kneeling poses. 7 classes. #42021 – Mondays, July 12- August 23 – 10 am-11 am – Register HERE! Zumba in the Park (Delridge) Ditch the workout, join the party! Fun is the key ingredient in this low-impact Latin-inspired dance fitness class. No rhythm or equipment required. You’ll leave exhilarated and energized! Appropriate for all fitness levels. Meet at the front entrance of Delridge Community Center. 8 classes, #42022 – July 6- August 24 – Tuesdays 10 am-11 am. Register HERE! Pickleball Drop-in at Delridge Courts FREE! Come find out why pickleball’s the fastest -growing sport in the U.S. No registration or equipment required – beginners welcome. This is a partnered program between Lifelong Recreation and Rec ‘N The Streets. Meet at the courts, adjacent to the Delridge Community Center – 11 am-1 pm Wednesdays, July 7- August 25.

Now the online highlights:

Seattle Parks & Recreation is offering summer online dance classes geared toward people 50+, starting July 8. (See a video preview here.) Scholarships available – apply here. Virtual Soul Line Dance Not just country! Line-dance to an assortment of music genres, including soul, rhythm and blues, and country. Work out your mind and body. Learn new dance patterns to all kinds of great music. 8 classes. #42024 – July 8- August 26 – Thursdays 9:30-10:30 am. Register HERE! Virtual Aerobic Dance If you love listening and dancing to a variety of music, then you will love this class. Instructor leads routines that are fun and easy to learn, yet challenging enough to give you a sense of accomplishment. Class includes a warm-up to music, cardio (aerobic dancing) and a cool down with some stretching and conditioning. 8 classes. #42023 – July 8-August 26 – 11 am-noon Thursdays. Register HERE!

Find out more about Lifelong Recreation here.