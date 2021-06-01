Notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Wisteria in bloom, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Three notes for today so far:

CITY COUNCIL: The regular week-starting full-council meetings are happening today, 1 day later than usual because of the holiday. 9:30 am “briefing” meeting agenda is here; 2 pm agenda is here (including police funding, utility-bill relief, more). Those agenda links include information on how to watch and/or comment.

LIBRARY HOURS EXPAND: Starting today, the only Seattle Public Library branch in West Seattle open for in-building services, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), will expand hours to 10 am-6 pm, Tuesdays-Saturdays.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, June 1, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, June 3, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

