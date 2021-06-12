HAPPENING NOW: First-ever South Delridge Farmers’ Market

From flowers to food, the inaugural vendors at the South Delridge Farmers’ Market are there for another half-hour plus!

We dropped by a little while ago and were told things had gone so well, at least one vendor had already sold out. They’re also taking suggestions for what future markets should offer:

A special addition for the first time out – Seattle Fire Mobile Vaccination Team is there with all three vaccines, too. The market is coordinated by African Community Housing and Development:

They’ll be back on the second Saturday every month through November, 11 am-3 pm, at the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), so the next one will be July 10th.