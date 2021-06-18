Benefit beer party, school sendoffs, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Forested Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Notes for the rest of your sunny Friday:

ALKI AVENUE DRILL: Just a reminder that if you see fire crews at the Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) construction site (1250 Alki SW) this morning, it’s only a drill.

PATHFINDER FAREWELL: On this last day of school, a 2 pm drive-by parade at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) will honor departing principal David Dockendorf and assistant principal Lisa Clayton.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GRADUATION: No spectators, but graduates are invited to a drop-by drive-through/walk-through event 5-8 today on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus.

BENEFIT BEER RELEASE PARTY: 6-9 pm, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is in the (barrel)house at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster) to celebrate this week’s releawe of No Surrender, a beer benefiting Washington Nightlife & Music Association / Keep Music Live WA – details here.