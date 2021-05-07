YOU CAN HELP: Arbor Heights Family Resource Fund

During the pandemic, communities have coalesced in new ways. Among them, school communities raising money for emergency assistance, to supplement what’s available through regular channels. We’ve been asked to share information about another of those efforts, the Arbor Heights Family Resource Fund, to reach more who might be interested in offering support. Here’s their message:

What a long year 2020/2021 has been! Covid-19 has interrupted the lives of all of our families, but many of us have bene fortunate enough to remain employed, work from home, and have our children close.Unfortunately, this has not been the case for many in our community.

The pandemic has hit some of our families harder with job loss, working in high-risk environments, and being away from their children. Here is an opportunity to come together to support our Arbor Heights families.

Our families are facing diverse needs in 2021 as we continue to work through the challenges posed by the pandemic. Many of our families are experiencing severe financial hardships. This fund is direct support with no overhead — the Arbor Heights Family Support Team will work to help families with bills, groceries, transportation to school, childcare, and rent. 100% of your donations will go to the Arbor Heights Family Resource Fund to be distributed directly to families. In the alternative, please consider donating grocery (Safeway & Kroger), gas, and Uber gift cards directly to the school. We are stronger together and we are so grateful for this generous community!

NOTE: These donations are not tax deductible and this short-term Family Resource Fund is not affiliated with the Arbor Heights PTSA.