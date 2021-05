1:48 PM: Southbound transient killer whales are in the area – Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch reports they’re mid-channel, passing the mouth of Elliott Bay, which means they’re likely to be in view soon from west-facing West Seattle. Let us know if you see them!

2:20 PM: Kersti says they’re spread out but the leader of the group should be visible from Lowman Beach by now, still southbound.