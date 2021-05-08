West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Gosling alert

May 8, 2021 10:21 am
The photo is from David Hutchinson, after he spotted baby Canada Geese along Harbor Avenue for the first time this year. He’s photographed them over the years and shared photos with us to share with you, but more than the cuteness factor, this serves as a warning to drivers and riders in the area too – Canada Goose families are known to cross the street (here’s another photographer’s view from a decade ago), so please be extra-careful in the area.

