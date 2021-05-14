WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 3 notes, and a view from above

Thanks to West Seattle pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen for the view of West Seattle (and beyond)! Three notes as we enjoy another sunny day:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Though the official public reopening isn’t until next Friday, if you’re a Southwest Seattle Historical Society member, you’re welcome to visit the home of West Seattle’s history starting today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens). Details here.

GRAB-N-GO FOOD BOXES: If you need food, it’s available today at another drive-up/ride-up/walk-up distribution outside Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), 2-5 pm.

‘PAPER TIGERS’ + Q&A AT ADMIRAL: As previewed here last night, the 6:30 pm showing of the new Seattle-set/filmed movie “The Paper Tigers” at The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) will be followed by Q&A with its editor, West Seattle resident Kris Kristensen.

Event coming up? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!