WEEKEND PREVIEW: Costumed bike parade & more for Alki Daze 2021

(WSB file photo from Alki bicycle parade)

Alki Daze is back. It’s a low-key community celebration at the beach, organized by Alki resident Guy Olson, in the spirit of the “Car-Free Day”/Summer Streets events the city used to hold. Everyone’s invited to join in. The big highlight is Sunday’s costumed bike parade: “We’ll be leaving from 63rd and Alki at 2:00 pm Sunday. We’ll be riding in the street from 63rd to 54th and then continuing on the bike path to the Don Armeni boat launch on Harbor Ave.” There are events on Saturday, too, starting with a potluck at 1 pm. The full Alki Daze lineup is here.